Auburn Public Library celebrates 75 years

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Public Library is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

To celebrate, the Library is increasing the checkout limit to 75 items per card - 75 items for 75 years!

“At the Auburn Public Library, people come first,” said Library Director Tyler Whitten. “We are deeply humbled by the ongoing passion that the Auburn community demonstrates for its Library, and we look forward to pursuing opportunities together in the coming months and years.”

Visit the library website to discover the many resources available or to find an event.

The Auburn Public Library was established in 1947 to serve the residents of Auburn.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

