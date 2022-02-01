Big warm up underway, Rain chances slowly rise in a few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will continue getting warmer for the next few days. After highs today in the mid to upper 60s under a full supply of sunshine, you’ll start to notice a few more clouds tonight with lows mostly in the 40s! Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday as a slow moving cold front affects the mid section of the country. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers are possible as early as Wednesday evening into Thursday, but most of us should stay dry until the end of the workweek. After highs reach the low to mid 70s Thursday, and rain creeps closer, showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night into Friday morning. We are expecting about an inch of rain on average. Showers may linger through much of Friday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 early in the day before staying in the 50s the rest of the day. As for the weekend, Saturday should be dry. However, another wave of showers is forecast to move up from the southwest as early as Saturday night or Sunday morning. Plan on scattered showers for the second half of the weekend. We stay cool through at least Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.