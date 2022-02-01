Columbus Animal Care and Control seeking volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Animal Care and Control desperately need the community’s help.

Due to COVID-19, the organization is lacking volunteers to help walk dogs. Plus, animal adoptions are drastically down.

Councilwoman Toyia Tucker explains the current state of Columbus Animal Care and Control.

“We just met Joker who has been here for 104 days,” said Tucker. “We have roughly 40 plus dogs that need to be walked on a daily basis. We only have about 15 committed, everyday volunteers. That means that at times, animals will not be able to go out for a run.”

The organization urges people looking to adopt a pet to make sure you’re committed.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.