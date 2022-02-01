Business Break
Columbus police investigating Rosemont Dr. shooting

Police say one person was struck and transported to the hospital.
Police say one person was struck and transported to the hospital.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say the incident happened in the 4400 block of Rosemont Drive. Preliminary investigation shows the victim was struck and transported to a Piedmont hospital, according to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

There’s no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

We’ll provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

