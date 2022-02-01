Death investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a 3-year-old was shot and killed in Columbus.

Columbus police were called to the 4200 block of Greenridge Drive in Columbus in reference to gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found a child injured.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 3-year-old Mahkree Pierson was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Pediatric Emergency Room on February 1.

This shooting is still under investigation by the Columbus Police Dept. Homicide Squad.

