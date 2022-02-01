Face coverings now optional in Chattahoochee County schools

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee County Education Center announced that face coverings are optional beginning Feb. 1.

According to the education center, when the Chattahoochee County Panthers returned back from the holiday break, health in the environment remained stable - with a positivity rate at or below one percent.

Chattahoochee County will continue to monitor data and make decisions following guidelines.

