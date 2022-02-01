Former Muscogee Co. clerk pleads guilty to several charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Muscogee County clerk Willie Demps pled guilty to several charges in court on Tuesday morning, Feb. 1.

Demps is pleading guilting to the following charges:

One count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud

Two counts of tax evasion

Demps must pay a mandatory restitution amount of more than $1 million to the Muscogee Co. Clerk of Superior Court Office. Demps also agreed to pay more than $350,000 to the IRS.

Demps will serve the full prison term - as parole as been done away with in federal court - followed by a supervised release.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled in June - he will remain in custody until then.

The 30-year veteran with the clerk’s office and seven other defendants are named in a 71-court indictment. The seven defendants have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

