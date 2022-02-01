Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Free tax preparation service available in Auburn

SaveFirst is providing assistance for households earning up to $60,000.
SaveFirst is providing assistance for households earning up to $60,000.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Tax season is underway and one organization is offering free IRS-certified tax preparation and electronic filing services in Auburn.

SaveFirst is providing assistance for households earning up to $60,000.

The free help is available at the Boykin Community Center on Boykin Street.

Anyone interested in this service can make an appointment here or by calling 1-888-99-TAX-AL.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested on possession of child porn
Two Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of child pornography
Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime
MCSO: ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ nets 6 arrests
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
Handcuffs graphic
Troup Co. man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in house

Latest News

Police say one person was struck and transported to the hospital.
Columbus police investigating Rosemont Dr. shooting
St. Francis employee saves sex trafficking victim
St. Francis employee saves sex trafficking victim
St. Francis employee saves sex trafficking victim
The district reported 91 cases among students and employees, a calendar year low.
Phenix City School District sees drop in COVID cases