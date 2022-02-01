Free tax preparation service available in Auburn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Tax season is underway and one organization is offering free IRS-certified tax preparation and electronic filing services in Auburn.
SaveFirst is providing assistance for households earning up to $60,000.
The free help is available at the Boykin Community Center on Boykin Street.
Anyone interested in this service can make an appointment here or by calling 1-888-99-TAX-AL.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.