Free tax preparation service available in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Tax season is underway and one organization is offering free IRS-certified tax preparation and electronic filing services in Auburn.

SaveFirst is providing assistance for households earning up to $60,000.

The free help is available at the Boykin Community Center on Boykin Street.

Anyone interested in this service can make an appointment here or by calling 1-888-99-TAX-AL.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.