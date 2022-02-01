Harris Co. Public Library to hold Food Truck Saturdays in February

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Food Truck Saturdays is coming to Harris County for the month of February.

Each Saturday at the Harris County Public Library, a different food truck will be featured.

The food trucks will be open to the public from 12 to 4 p.m.

The first food truck to be featured this Saturday will be Lobster Dogs Food Truck.

Below is a list of the featured trucks for the month:

Feb. 5: Lobster Dogs

Feb. 12: Tuesdays Taco Truck

Feb. 19: J’s Cheesecake Corner

Feb. 26: Dell’s Food

The Harris Co. Public Library is located at 7511 Ga. Highway 116 in Hamilton.

