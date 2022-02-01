Business Break
Harris County business appears on popular reality show

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County business has made it to the national stage for a second time, showing off a popular new trend.

Campfires and Tailgates, a glamping tent and camper rental service located in Ellerslie, Ga. recently got the chance to highlight its glamping tents in an episode on FOX’s Joe Millionaire.

A date in the glamping tent was the prize as part of a contest between the women on the popular show.

Business owner Angela Daugherty says she was shocked the first time her business was center stage on TV, but to get the opportunity more than once is mind-blowing.

”We were very excited and at first were in disbelief, because maybe you get a shot at going on tv once in your life, but twice in your life - it just seems a bit outrageous to be honest,” said Angela Daugherty.

Daugherty says the glamping trend has become more popular since the start of the pandemic. Tents with comfortable bedding, food options, and even an A/C are the most popular choices for customers.

Daugherty says she’s thankful for the community’s support and for all the additional exposure from the show.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

