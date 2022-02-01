House fire investigation underway in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a structure fire.

On Monday, January 31, LaGrange police and fire department responded to the 1400 block of Forrest Avenue in reference to a structure fire.

Upon arrival officials observed the rear of the residence was engulfed in flames. Once the fire was under control, an investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the fire. During the investigation, it was determined that the fire originated on the back porch of the residence and an accelerant was used to start the fire.

The residence was vacant and no one was injured from the fire. As of now, the suspect is unknown. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

