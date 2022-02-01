Business Break
Hundreds of pieces of mail dumped in Atlanta neighborhood ravine

While cleaning out a ravine near her home in Atlanta, Michele Wilson discovered hundreds of...
While cleaning out a ravine near her home in Atlanta, Michele Wilson discovered hundreds of pieces of mail dumped in the woods.(WGCL)
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While cleaning out a ravine near her home in Atlanta, Michele Wilson discovered hundreds of pieces of mail dumped in the woods.

“I couldn’t believe it. Honestly, I get really annoyed that people just throw their cups and what have you out and into the ravine. But to find the mail was a whole different level,” Wilson said.

The mail was found in Atlanta near University Drive and Villa Drive. Most of the items were less than a week old and some contained sensitive information.

“Here is something quite important. A W-2 it looks like,” Wilsons said.

After collecting everything from tax documents to financial statements, Wilson loaded up the mail and dropped it off at the Postal Service.

“Yes, the girl at the counter was surprised. She said she had heard about this before but had never seen that volume of mail being returned,” Wilson said.

Wilson also informed her community with a social media post. She said many neighbors told her they have been expecting mail and haven’t received it.

“I’m ready to try to put some signs up that say $10,000 fine. I’ve even decided I’m going to put a camera up on one of these trees,” Neighbor David Landrum said.

The United States Postal Service confirmed to CBS46 they are now investigating the incident and hope to determine what happened.

“There were hundreds of pieces of mail. I would just say that carelessness, recklessness of it. Not caring that someone’s important mail wasn’t going to get to them that was kind of bothersome,” Wilson said.

Wilson also said that Mayor Andre Dickens’ office took a report Monday and will be looking into the incident as well.

