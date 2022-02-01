Kia Georgia starts production on all-new 2023 Sportage

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday, Kia Georgia officially started production of its all-new 2023 Sportage SUV at the plant’s West Point facility.

The Sportage is Kia’s longest running nameplate. Officials say the vehicle has undergone its most significant changes to date as a part of Kia’s “Movement that inspires” transformation.

“It was an honor to be here today for this milestone achievement by the Kia Georgia team,” said Governor Kemp. “The Sportage is yet another great product built in Georgia, and its launch here in West Point is a proud moment for our state. I congratulate all of the great Kia Georgia team members for their continued commitment to quality and growth, and thank them for bringing more opportunity to the No. 1 state for business.”

Sean Yoon, president and CEO for Kia North America, introduced the vehicle and it was driven off the assembly line by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and James Watson, Kia Georgia’s vice president of production.

“The launch of Sportage in Georgia is a further testament to Kia’s longstanding dedication to the U.S. market and the local economy,” said Yoon. “Joining our tremendous fleet of SUVs, the all-new Sportage is poised to take the industry by storm with its cutting-edge design, adventurous capability and desirable in-car technology. Coming off a record-setting sales year in 2021, today’s launch adds further momentum to the Kia brand’s fast start in 2022.”

The Sportage is the fourth model produced by Kia Georgia’s production line, joining Telluride SUV, Sorento SUV, and K5 mid-size sedan.

