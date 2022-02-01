Business Break
Lanett police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Authorities say Erica Chavez was last seen on January 28 at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of South 6th Avenue in Lanett.(Source: Lanett Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Police are looking for 14-year-old Erica Galvez Chavez. She may also go by the name of Erie Flores, according to Lanett police.

Authorities say Chavez was last seen on January 28 at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of South 6th Avenue in Lanett.

Chavez reportedly left with two unknown adult males.

She is described as being 4′5″ tall with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighing about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Chavez’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call the Lanett Police Department at 334-576-0917.

