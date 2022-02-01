Lee County transitioning to curbside trash pickup

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Big changes are ahead for some residents of Lee County.

Starting March 1, residents of rural Lee County will no longer have to haul their household trash to a dumpster site.

Each home will be equipped with a 95-gallon trash can for individual home trash pick up. It won’t cost residents any additional money for curbside trash collection for at least the first two months.

“If it don’t change, it will be around 18 something a month,” said Olin Norwood, Lee County resident. “I already pay 200 something a year when I pay my property taxes.”

Now, local trash vendors like Willie Philpot, who already provides curbside service through his company, ViroTek Services, is being pushed out of business.

“You know, I have a lot of trash cans out,” said Philpot. “What am I suppose to do with those trashcans? “I made investments over the years - eight years worth of investments.”

The plan calls for most of the existing dumpster sites to close with only a few remaining open to collect bulk waste.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.