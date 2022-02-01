Local pawn shop manager offers gun safety tips

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In light of the shooting involving a 3-year-old boy, the conversation turns to gun safety - in particular how to protect young children.

The manager of a local pawn shop is offering some gun safety tips.

David Warrick, manager of Alpine Pawn and Sporting Goods, says gun owners should remember guns kill loved ones when used improperly. He says there are gun security boxes that can be used to store weapons.

You can buy a metal box that locks your gun up for as cheap as $30. Warrick says the box is small enough to be stored in a shoe box and hidden. The boxes also come with a tether. Owners can use that tether to wrap it around a pole and it can’t be moved or stolen from the property.

“Every handgun is going to come with this lock,” said Warrick. “This is really basic, but it will do the thing. Children can’t figure out how to pick this.”

Warrick encourages owners to use those security lock boxes. Gun owners should also not leave their weapons in their car.

Another tip is to never leave your gun unattended.

