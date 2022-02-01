Macon-Russell Community Action Agency accepting appointments for energy assistance

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Macon-Russell Community Action Agency is accepting appointments for energy assistance for Russell County residents.

Beginning Friday, February 4 at 9:00 a.m., make an appointment by calling the automated system at 334-408-4066. After you have scheduled your appointment, you can pick up an application from the office and return the completed application within 24 hours of your appointment date and time.

The address to the Russell County Office is 1113 2nd Place South. For questions or concerns, you can call 334-298-6610.

