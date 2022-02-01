Business Break
Phenix City School District sees drop in COVID cases

The district reported 91 cases among students and employees, a calendar year low.
The district reported 91 cases among students and employees, a calendar year low.(WTVY)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - After three weeks of record-high COVID-19 cases, the Phenix City School District is starting to see those numbers go down.

For the week ending January 28, the school district recorded 91 coronavirus cases among its students and staff, a calendar year low. District officials say 77 students and 14 employees tested positive for the virus during this period.

Additionally, 158 students and were in isolation, according to Phenix City Schools.

All schools in the district will maintain a “mask required” status.

To view the previous week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

