Prosecutors pushing for trial in 2019 murder of Auburn police officer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of killing Auburn police officer William Buechner in 2019 is expected to face a trial this year.
Grady Wilkes was indicted on capital murder charges and he’s also accused of hurting two other officers during a domestic disturbance on Wire Road in Auburn.
During a Monday morning status hearing, prosecutors tried pushing for a trial to begin in October; however, it’s up to the judge to decide.
A follow-up status hearing will be held in April.
