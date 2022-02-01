Business Break
Prosecutors pushing for trial in 2019 murder of Auburn police officer

By WTVM Staff and Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of killing Auburn police officer William Buechner in 2019 is expected to face a trial this year.

Grady Wilkes was indicted on capital murder charges and he’s also accused of hurting two other officers during a domestic disturbance on Wire Road in Auburn.

Grady Wilkes is accused of killing Officer William Buechner and injuring two other officers...
Grady Wilkes is accused of killing Officer William Buechner and injuring two other officers during a domestic disturbance on Wire Road in Auburn.

During a Monday morning status hearing, prosecutors tried pushing for a trial to begin in October; however, it’s up to the judge to decide.

A follow-up status hearing will be held in April.

