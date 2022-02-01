Prosecutors pushing for trial in 2019 murder of Auburn police officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of killing Auburn police officer William Buechner in 2019 is expected to face a trial this year.

Grady Wilkes was indicted on capital murder charges and he’s also accused of hurting two other officers during a domestic disturbance on Wire Road in Auburn.

During a Monday morning status hearing, prosecutors tried pushing for a trial to begin in October; however, it’s up to the judge to decide.

A follow-up status hearing will be held in April.

