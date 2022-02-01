Retired Columbus teacher raising money to create community center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 77-year-old Columbus retired teacher is working to raise money to purchase a building to create a community center.

Lou Rudd tells News Leader 9 that the Muscogee County Board of Education is selling the former Ardahlia Mack Recreation Center for $350,000. Rudd says she’s tutored children aged kindergarten to third grade since she can remember.

And since the building is right behind Rigdon Road Elementary, it’s a perfect location for a tutoring center for those students.

“And then from fourth grade to college level, I’ll hold workshops mostly on Saturday, so they can sign up for that,” says Rudd. “I will also be working with the homeless, two days a week, so I need to install a kitchen. So I would feed the homeless Tuesday and Thursday, and then I’d tutor on Monday and Wednesday. Friday would be my regular day.”

Rudd says she has already raised several thousand dollars. She is trying to reach $85,000 in the next two months for the down payment on the building.

Rudd has a few ways for people to donate:

CashApp: $LouRudd - address the title as MCRFFL

Mail a check: MC Rudd Foundation for Learners, LLC P.O. Box 5655 Columbus, Ga. 31906

