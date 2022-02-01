Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office assisting Atlanta police in search for missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Atlanta Police Department in searching for a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Kristina Blair Hill. She was last known to be in the Atlanta area on December 3, according to police. Prior to December 2021, Hill was last known to reside in Russell County, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristina Hill is asked to contact Investigator Billy Jones at 334-664-9855.

