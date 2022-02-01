Staying Warm This Week; Rain Chances Increasing Thursday into Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures as we head into Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. with spring-like weather ahead for us. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with no chance at a frost or freeze through the end of the week. The rain chances will stay pretty low on Wednesday, and the chance of showers will still be around 30% or so Wednesday night into Thursday. Late Thursday into Friday will feature the best chance of getting wet, and we may see a couple of inches of rain in some spots. Temperatures will be dropping Friday through the day, and much of the afternoon will be spent in the 50s. Look for those 50s to stick around on Saturday and Sunday as the forecast remains a bit unsettled - rain chances will be with us at least on one weekend day, so we’ll fine-tune things as we get a little closer. Next week, we will will see temperatures pretty close to average with dry weather building back in.

