Suspect sought after man found shot in LaGrange

Police say the suspect, 36-year-old Jermill Fannin, had been in an altercation with the victim and shot him twice before leaving the scene.(KWTX)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot twice in LaGrange.

Authorities say they responded to the 100 block of East Crovat Street on Monday in reference to a person shot.

The victim was found lying in the street suffering from gun shot wounds to the chest and arm, according to police.

After an investigation, police say the suspect, 36-year-old Jermill Fannin, had been in an altercation with the shooting victim. During the argument, authorities say Fannin shot the victim twice before leaving the scene.

Police issued warrants for Fannin for criminal attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LaGrange police say the victim was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics before being transported via helicopter to a metro Atlanta hospital.

Anyone with information on Fannin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

