Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely due to threats.

UCLA took the step Tuesday, a day after students returned to in-person instruction and university officials say the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

The Los Angeles Times reports that it obtained emails sent to students and faculty showing that authorities are investigating a former UCLA lecturer who allegedly sent a video referencing a mass shooting and manifesto with threats against the philosophy department.

UCLA did not confirm the Times’ report but says university police are aware of a “concerning” email and posting sent to UCLA community members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO: ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ nets 6 arrests
St. Francis employee saves sex trafficking victim
Two Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of child pornography
Police lights
Death investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in Columbus
59 arrested in crime suppression operation with Columbus police, GSP

Latest News

A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
The IRS said from July through December 2021, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US and allies have ignored Russia’s security demands