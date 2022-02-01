Business Break
Uptown Columbus announces 9th annual Spring Food Truck Festival

Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival((Source: Uptown Columbus))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus announced the date for the 9th annual Spring Food Truck Festival.

Right now, food truck owners can register to be part of the annual event that will take place on March 26.

There is no word on times or which food trucks will be featured.

Stay with us on air or online for updates as they come available.

