Uptown Columbus announces 9th annual Spring Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus announced the date for the 9th annual Spring Food Truck Festival.

Right now, food truck owners can register to be part of the annual event that will take place on March 26.

There is no word on times or which food trucks will be featured.

