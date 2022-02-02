Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Active Weather Pattern Ahead For Thursday & Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very spring-like day on this Groundhog Day, we will see another one tomorrow with highs back in the 70s. We can’t rule out a few showers during the day, but there will be a much better chance of rain Thursday night and overnight with some heavy rain and storms a possibility at times. Rain will continue at times through Friday, but by that point we will likely see just rain instead of storms. Look for temperatures to be in the 60s by daybreak Friday, but falling through the day with much of the afternoon spent in the 50s. The weekend looks mostly dry - I’ll mention a slim chance at a few showers late Saturday and into Saturday night. Temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to mid 50s with lows in the 30s. We will continue a stretch of very dry days all the way through next week with highs in the 50s and 60s (at or below average in most spots), and lows in the 30s. Look for a cloudy start next week with more sunshine by the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in Columbus
St. Francis employee saves sex trafficking victim
Columbus police investigating Havenbrook Apartments shooting, one person injured
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
MCSO: ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ nets 6 arrests

Latest News

More clouds than sun, dry with a mild and breezy day on tap. Some passing showers are possible...
Mild and breezy, Rain teases us for now
Breezy and mild today with more clouds than. Passing showers in spots tonight and in the...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Heavy rain led to flooding Monday in parts of Alabama. Some areas of Birmingham were hit...
January 2022 Rainfall Totals
Derek Kinkade
Staying Warm This Week; Rain Chances Increasing Thursday into Friday