Active Weather Pattern Ahead For Thursday & Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very spring-like day on this Groundhog Day, we will see another one tomorrow with highs back in the 70s. We can’t rule out a few showers during the day, but there will be a much better chance of rain Thursday night and overnight with some heavy rain and storms a possibility at times. Rain will continue at times through Friday, but by that point we will likely see just rain instead of storms. Look for temperatures to be in the 60s by daybreak Friday, but falling through the day with much of the afternoon spent in the 50s. The weekend looks mostly dry - I’ll mention a slim chance at a few showers late Saturday and into Saturday night. Temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to mid 50s with lows in the 30s. We will continue a stretch of very dry days all the way through next week with highs in the 50s and 60s (at or below average in most spots), and lows in the 30s. Look for a cloudy start next week with more sunshine by the middle and end of next week.

