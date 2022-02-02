Business Break
Boutique City Mills Hotel project expanding in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new boutique hotel in Columbus is expanding. City Mills Hotel, located off of 2nd Avenue, opened its first building back in September 2021.

The renovated old grist mill offers 30 hotel rooms right now - with many parts of the building and artifacts still in tact.

Crews are working now to finish the restaurant, event center, and a separate building with more hotel rooms.

News Leader 9 spoke with co-owner Ken Henson who explains his vision for the multi-functional project that sits right on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

“When Historic Columbus and I decided to partner, and I negotiated with Charlie Bowers, it was fortunate that at that time he was willing to sell because the buildings... it was a good time to save these buildings,” said Henson. “The room you’re in, there was a nest of buzzards in here. Every time you came in, you had to yell to get the buzzards out. The buildings were in bad shape.”

The City Mills Restaurant that will serve steak and seafood, as well as the event center, are slated to open this fall. The second building of rooms are set to open this summer.

