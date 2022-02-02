Boys & Girls Clubs 2022 Youth of the Year finalist: Elijah Adams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With an assist from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley, Elijah Adams is scoring success as a student athlete. Growing up, he lived just down the street from this club.

Elijah Adams has been going to the Boys and Girls Club since he was 10 years old after his mom caught him stealing shopping carts.

“Every time I passed Boys and Girls Club, oh yeah, I wanna go there,” said Adams, Youth of the Year finalist. “Finally, I got to come here and look at me now.”

“When I was young, I did stuff, I did different things I wasn’t supposed to do, but when I came here - switched me around, became a better leader,” he said.

Now, the Carver High School junior is one of the four finalists for Youth of the Year. Wearing the Carver “C” on his jersey for the basketball team earns him respect in and out of the club where he hopes to use the platform to show younger kids that we all have a purpose and work hard to get there.

“If you show them how to do it the right way, they’ll come right behind you and do the same thing, probably better than you,” ___.

“We do a basketball program we got going on with little kids. They want to play basketball because they’re in the gym with us when we’re playing, we help them out.”

Whether he’s playing video games or really anything else, this 17-year-old says he’s very confident, which makes him stand out in the Youth of the Year competition. He also has that no fear philosophy about his future after high school.

“My mom, when I was young, she was always like, ‘Y’all gotta go to college, I didn’t get to go to college, but I want y’all to enjoy the experience of going to college’,” Adams recalled.

Elijah Adams tells us he’s rebounded in life thanks to the Boys and Girls Clubs which have developed him into a better communicator and listener.

“The staff here, they want to see you succeed,” Adams said. “So, they do different things to help you.”

