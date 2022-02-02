Business Break
Dog named Bullet saves clerk in gun battle with robbers

Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet. (KYW, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: BIG A, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A gun battle between a Philadelphia corner store clerk and two would-be armed robbers was caught on video. The store’s manager credits his dog with saving the lives of both his clerk and himself.

Security video shows the moments early Tuesday morning when two would-be robbers rushed into the Big A corner store in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section.

“Two people come in with a big gun and a small gun. They come straight up to all the way here with the gun at the girl’s head and my head. They say don’t move,” said Sammy Aloubehi, the store’s manager.

The manager says one suspect pointed a gun at his 32-year-old clerk, who was sitting on the couch.

“It happened right here. He coming straight out with the gun. The girl, she was here. The bullet is right here. It was almost at her head,” Aloubehi said.

The manager believes the would-be robbery may have turned deadly if not for his dog, Bullet. The dog jumped all over the suspect, getting in his way, before the clerk took out a gun and fired.

“If he didn’t move the guy and cover him, he would shoot the girl before she shoot him. He did help,” Aloubehi said. “He saved my life and her life.”

One suspect is seen in video running away before the second suspect shot at the clerk several times. She was hit four times and is now being treated at the hospital. Aloubehi says she’s doing fine.

Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

