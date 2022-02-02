Business Break
Gov. Kemp announces millions in grants for rural broadband internet access

These funds were allocated to the Peach State through the American Rescue Plan Act.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Three counties in our area will be receiving millions of dollars to boost rural broadband internet access.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, on Tuesday, announced close to $408 million in preliminary awards that will provide faster and more reliable broadband to communities, households, and businesses in 70 counties across the state.

“I am very proud that Georgia is once-again leading the nation in developing collaborative, innovative, and fiscally conservative ways to leverage government funding to positively impact and serve as many Georgians as possible,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp.

The funds will benefit the following in west Georgia:

Awardee:Amount Awarded:Projected to serve:
One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Inc.$25,387,600.05,726
Spectrum Southeast Chattahoochee$248,027.00446
Stewart County Commission$6,662,285.002,729

“I ran on a promise to bring opportunity to rural Georgians,” Kemp added. “If you look at the map of Georgians who will now have access to rural broadband, you will see a promise kept.”

Tuesday’s announcement represents the initial phase of the rollout, the governor said.

July 2021 data from the Georgia Broadband Availability Map shows nearly 500,000 locations in Georgia are currently unserved.

These funds were allocated to the Peach State through the American Rescue Plan Act.

