Lanett’s Caden Story commits to Clemson

Lanett’s Caden Story chooses between Auburn, Clemson and Florida(Source: WTVM | Caroline Grace)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Caden Story, a four-star defensive lineman at Lanett High School, made his college decision today.

Story uncommitted from Auburn in January. A few weeks later, he made his final decision.

On February 2, he chose between Florida, Auburn and Clemson...

The final decision?

CLEMSON.

Below is a livestream of Story’s decision:

Stay tuned to WTVM Sports Leader 9 throughout the day for National Signing Day updates from around the area.

Join us on social media by using the hashtag #WTVMNSD22.

