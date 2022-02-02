Lanett’s Caden Story commits to Clemson

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Caden Story, a four-star defensive lineman at Lanett High School, made his college decision today.

Story uncommitted from Auburn in January. A few weeks later, he made his final decision.

On February 2, he chose between Florida, Auburn and Clemson...

The final decision?

CLEMSON.

