Lanett’s Caden Story commits to Clemson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Caden Story, a four-star defensive lineman at Lanett High School, made his college decision today.
Story uncommitted from Auburn in January. A few weeks later, he made his final decision.
On February 2, he chose between Florida, Auburn and Clemson...
The final decision?
CLEMSON.
Below is a livestream of Story’s decision:
Stay tuned to WTVM Sports Leader 9 throughout the day for National Signing Day updates from around the area.
Join us on social media by using the hashtag #WTVMNSD22.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.