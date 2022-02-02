Mild and breezy, Rain teases us for now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our taste of spring continues for the next couple days even as we’ll have more clouds than sunshine. A southeasterly breeze today will warm us into the upper 60s and lower 70s, low to mid 70s Thursday. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees Thursday and Friday mornings ahead of a slow moving cold front draped across the nation’s midsection. A few passing showers are possible tonight and Thursday, especially from Columbus and communities to the northwest. The system finally makes eastward progress and we’ll watch a line of heavy rain and storms moving in from the west Thursday evening and during the overnight. Showers continue Friday. Most of us will get about three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half of rain. However, closer to Auburn, rain totals could be around 2 inches. Our warmest part of the day Friday will be in the morning, when we’re in the low 60s before we drop into the 50s by the afternoon. We’ve made some changes to the weekend forecast. It looks like Saturday starts off dry but a chance of showers exists Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Sunday now appears to be drier. Temperatures will run slightly cooler than average this weekend and early next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Most of next week appears to be rain-free!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.