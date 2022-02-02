Muscogee County coroner seeking family of pedestrian fatally struck by car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the next of kin of a pedestrian that was fatally struck by a car on January 30.

Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks with her date of birth being December 2, 1963.

Her last known address was 3311 Head Street, Apt. 8, where she no longer resided, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information in regards to the next of kin of Cynthia Banks is asked to dial 911 or contact the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office at 706-225-3260.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.