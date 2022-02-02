Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County coroner seeking family of pedestrian fatally struck by car

Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.
Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.((Source: WBRC))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the next of kin of a pedestrian that was fatally struck by a car on January 30.

Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks with her date of birth being December 2, 1963.

Her last known address was 3311 Head Street, Apt. 8, where she no longer resided, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information in regards to the next of kin of Cynthia Banks is asked to dial 911 or contact the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office at 706-225-3260.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in Columbus
St. Francis employee saves sex trafficking victim
Columbus police investigating Havenbrook Apartments shooting, one person injured
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
MCSO: ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ nets 6 arrests

Latest News

33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Authorities searching for suspect after Opelika officer struck by vehicle
If you’ve been grocery shopping lately, you’ve most likely seen many item prices are higher and...
EXPLAINER: Grocery item shortages and price hikes
EXPLAINER: Grocery item shortages and price hikes
EXPLAINER: Grocery item shortages and price hikes
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus