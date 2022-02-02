Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office tackling gang activity head-on in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following dozens of homicides throughout Columbus in 2021, and now most recently two shootings at Havenbrook Court Apartments, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is working to eradicate gang activity.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman and his deputies have rolled out a new gang taskforce and initiative: Operation Zero Tolerance. They are specifically targeting gangs and gun violence in the Fountain City, and the sheriff tells News Leader 9 that they’ve done their homework and prepared to tackle the problem head-on.

“I’m afraid of really even taking my daughter out right now, even the playgrounds, because of all the shootings and being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Columbus native Lacoya Mitchell said.

Lacoya Mitchell, who works off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, told us she rarely ever goes out in Columbus anymore because of all of the senseless shootings. She said she believes it’s the younger generation that’s the most dangerous and committing these crimes.

“They really don’t have anybody in their life to guide them out here,” Mitchell explained. “It’s sad that our black mans are our target. We really need to try to talk more, sit them down and talk to them.”

Of course crime does not discriminate, and Sheriff Countryman confirmed that a large number of the recent homicides in the county are occurring between young men who are 18 to 34 years old and who know each other.

“It’s just a matter of time before they see us in their bedroom or their living room, but we will come and visit a home near them,” Sheriff Countryman said. “We want to do what’s in the best for the citizens of Muscogee County because we are tired of it.”

Sheriff Countryman told us this weekend was the start of the eradication of gangs in Columbus. Deputies rolled out Operation Zero Tolerance, an initiative that targets areas with high level gang activity. The operation netted six arrests.

“A lot of the violence that we see in our county is drug related, is gang related, so for us to start to ease some of that burden for our citizens, we have to go after the felons,” he explained.

“I think we need to hire more individuals, start more task forces, get the communities more involved in assisting these task forces then we’ll see a more unified community,” business owner N’gozi Mckee-Mathis said.

Sheriff Countryman said the department is working with the Columbus City Council to get more manpower and resources. He told us to expect many more weekends of Operation Zero Tolerance.

