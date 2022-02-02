Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges

Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs(Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A nurse practitioner in Louisiana was arrested for human trafficking and narcotics charges, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KALB reports the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit received complaints about a medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors.

RADE agents said they later discovered Mark Damian Declouet Jr. would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes.

Declouet was a psychiatric nurse practitioner in the Alexandria area.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs.

Authorities said they found suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at his home.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need.”

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in Columbus
St. Francis employee saves sex trafficking victim
Columbus police investigating Havenbrook Apartments shooting, one person injured
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
MCSO: ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ nets 6 arrests

Latest News

A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
HBCU bomb threat caller described elaborate plot to police
This photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Stewart Rhodes.
Oath Keepers leader talks to Jan. 6 panel from federal jail
More than 6,000 North Carolina residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire at a...
Explosion fears remain as N. Carolina fertilizer plant burns
Boutique City Mills Hotel project expanding in Columbus
Boutique City Mills Hotel project expanding in Columbus
The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers