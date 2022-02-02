Point-in-time count aims to capture extent of homelessness in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An important count is about to take place in our community.

The Point-in-time event will be held later this month to determine the number of homeless people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Pat Frey, president of Home for Good - the organization conducting the county, joined us on News Leader 9 Monday evening to discuss why its important that we know these numbers.

This event which will be held on the following days:

Tuesday, February 22, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (Sheltered Count)

Wednesday, February 23, 5:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (Unsheltered Count)

The organization is seeking volunteers. Click here to sign up.

