Point-in-time count aims to capture extent of homelessness in Chattahoochee Valley

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An important count is about to take place in our community.

The Point-in-time event will be held later this month to determine the number of homeless people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Pat Frey, president of Home for Good - the organization conducting the county, joined us on News Leader 9 Monday evening to discuss why its important that we know these numbers.

This event which will be held on the following days:

  • Tuesday, February 22, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (Sheltered Count)
  • Wednesday, February 23, 5:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (Unsheltered Count)

The organization is seeking volunteers. Click here to sign up.

Watch the full interview above.

