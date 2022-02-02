Russell County School District names interim baseball coach

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District has hired Logan Williamson as interim baseball coach for Russell County High School.

District leaders say the Pensacola, Fla. native has extensive experience in the area of baseball. Williamson most recently served as head coach for the Covington Lumberjacks in Virginia. He also coached three years at Pensacola State College.

Williamson was a two-time draft pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2003-2004 and signed with the White Sox after his sophomore season at Pensacola Junior College in 2004, according to the Russell County School District.

Officials say Williamson was also the pitching coach for the 2013 National Champions at Pensacola Catholic High School.

We’re told he takes great pride in sharing his love of baseball with today’s youth by providing baseball camps in his hometown in addition to summer camps at Louisiana State University.

