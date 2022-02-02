Business Break
Sen. Tuberville joins push to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time

(Melissa Stephens)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has joined an effort to make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the country.

Senator Tuberville became a cosponsor of the Sunshine Protection Act, originally introduced by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL).

In 2021, the Alabama State Legislature voted to implement DST year-round. However, for Alabama’s change to apply, a change in the federal statue is required.

“Alabamians have made it clear that springing forward and falling back should be a thing of the past,” said Senator Tuberville. “Centuries ago, a time change might have made sense, but it doesn’t today. An additional hour of sunshine during cold winter months would be welcome news for folks on their way to work and kids on their way home from school. It just makes sense to pass the Sunshine Protection Act.”

The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in DST, which most states observe for eight months out of the year. Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year. The bill would simply negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year. A one-pager of the bill is available here.

Daylight Saving Time begins this year on Sunday, March 14, and lasts until Sunday, November 7.

According to a Tuberville spokeswoman, the bill has been introduced, but a floor vote has not been scheduled.

