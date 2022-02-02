SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month
(CNN) - SpaceX has opened pre-orders for its new high-performance internet service, Starlink Premium.
Elon Musk announced the new service, which starts at $500 per month. The antenna is an additional $2,500.
Starlink Premium advertises speeds up to 500 megabits per second – about twice as fast as Starlink’s regular service.
However, the average household is not the target for Starlink Premium – it’s geared toward small businesses.
SpaceX says deliveries of the service are set to start later this year.
