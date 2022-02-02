Business Break
Two women robbed, one sexually assaulted in Lanett

(WSMV)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department needs the public’s help finding a suspect who robbed two female victims and sexual assaulted one.

On Tuesday, February 1, officers were advised by two female victims that they have been involved in an incident in Lanett. The incident happened in the 1100 block of North 12th Avenue.

The male suspect is described as approximately 5′8″, wearing a white and black pull-over, grey joggers. Officials say the male approached the vehicle with a firearm. The victims stated that the male robbed both of them and sexually assaulted one of them. The victims were provided medical attention.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146.

