Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a California convenience store.(Source: KHSL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested.

There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt or their conditions, although Oroville’s mayor had earlier said on Facebook that five people were shot at the convenience store site.

There’s also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crew on the scene saw four police, including one detective, at the Chevron on the corner of...
1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.
Muscogee County coroner seeking family of pedestrian fatally struck by car
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
Two women robbed, one sexually assaulted in Lanett

Latest News

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
Pentagon officials say U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism...
US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead
Angela Nommensen, 33, is charged with felony harassment after she allegedly pulled a gun on a...
Woman accused of pulling gun on clerk over mask argument
The 33-year-old suspect is charged with felony harassment.
Woman refused to wear mask, pulled gun on clerk, court documents say