Black History Moment: Highlighting Matthew Henson
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In today’s Black History Moment WLTZ is remembering the first man to reach the North Pole.

Matthew Henson was born in Maryland just after the Civil War. Orphaned when his parents died, he left his uncle’s home at only 11-years-old.

Henson eventually met Navy Lieutenant Robert Edwin Peary and joined him on his excursions to reach the North Pole.

For many years, Peary was credited with being the first to reach the North Pole.

However in 1937, a 70-year-old Henson finally received the acknowledgment that he deserved and the highly regarded Explorer’s Club in New York accepted him as an honorary member.

