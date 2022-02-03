Business Break
Black History Moment: Honoring Marie Maynard Daly

Highlighting Marie Daly for Black History Month
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In recognition of Black History Month, WLTZ is profiling an African American who has made major contributions to the country, and even today, has received very little recognition.

WLTZ is honoring Marie Maynard Daly.

Marie Maynard Daly was born in Queens, New York on April 16, 1921.

In 1947 while attending Columbia University, she became the first African American woman in the United States to earn a PHD in chemistry.

Daly’s interest in science was also influenced by her father, who had attended Cornell University to become a chemist, but discontinued his studies due to lack of funds.

Daly is credited with making important contributions in the research protein synthesis, cholesterol and hypertension.

Daly died in 2003. She started a Queens College Scholarship to assist minority students majoring in chemistry or physics.

