Boys & Girls Clubs 2022 Youth of the Year finalist: Chaniya Davis

By Jason Dennis
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley will name its Youth of the Year winner this Thursday night. WTVM News Leader 9 is again proud to partner with the organization for this event.

She sees herself in some of these younger kids that she’s now helping. 15-year-old Chaniya Davis has been attending the Boys and Girls Clubs in Columbus since she was six years old.

“I basically grew up here,” Davis said. “It’s very fun. We participate in different activities, community service.”

“Being named one of the nominees for Youth of the Year is kind of nerve-wracking, but at the same time, I feel like I’m getting prepared for other things in the future, like public speaking,” she said.

Chaniya wants to win, but she’s focused on being coachable, facing challenges, and keep learning as a sophomore at Carver High School, where she’s in the magnet program.

“Where do you usually tutor? In the back room.”

She tells us it’s touching to get the opportunity to help others at the club with their academics.

“I’m tutoring kids on the other side (of the club), so that’s where we help them read, if they’re having problems with reading, math,” she said.

“Here at the Boys and Girls Clubs, I feel like I’m part of a second family - mainly because the staff, my peers, they make me feel like I’m not alone,” Davis said.

Timid when she started at the Boys and Girls Clubs, she feels safe here now, with a stronger sense of self-worth, confident to open up. For the voiceless, Chaniya is passionate about inspiring those who feel that way to advocate for themselves and others.

“Your voice can be very powerful at times. You can reach out to people, impact people, by basically just speaking on what you feel is right or what you feel like you have an opinion about.”

This Youth of the Year finalist has been busy as Keystone Club treasurer, part of the Teen Center’s Green Power Racing team, and more.

“I’m proud of myself for actually putting the time and dedication in for Youth of the Year, and just being around the people at the Boys and Girls Club.”

