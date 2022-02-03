Breezy and warmer today, Heavy rain and storms arrive late

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ll have a few occasional showers from time to time on this Thursday mainly north and west of Columbus. Otherwise, expect limited sunshine and lots of clouds. Still, it will be a warmer and very breezy day. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees north, low to mid 70s elsewhere. Showers become a bit more likely late afternoon particularly in east Alabama. However, the heaviest rain and storms are expected to arrive between 8 PM and 11 PM in east Alabama. There could be an isolated strong storm with gusts to 40 mph but the greatest severe weather risk stays back toward I-65. Those of us in Georgia aren’t expecting any severe weather, but heavy rain and thunderstorms arrive around 10 PM to 2 AM. Showers linger at times through the overnight into Friday, especially through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will get cooler throughout the day. In fact, our high for the day will technically come around midnight in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll be in the low to mid 60s around daybreak before falling into the 50s by late morning or early afternoon. The weekend continues to trend drier as any secondary wave of moisture should stay to our southeast. For now, we’ll mention a slim chance of a shower Saturday. Expect a sunny to partly cloudy sky throughout the weekend. Slightly cooler than average temperatures are back through at least early next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Low to mid 60s are possible again by mid to late next week.

