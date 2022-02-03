Cameras to be installed throughout Carver Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been about a year since the hours were changed for Carver Park.

Lots of new surveillance cameras will be installed at the park to help keep an eye on what’s happening and hopefully keep park goers safe.

In the center of Buena Vista and Wynnton Road is a billboard. The display reminds the public of 16-year-old Corey Jones’ murder in Carver Park last year. Police say Jones was shot on Feb. 22 and died three days later. Two days after that, District four Councilor Toyia Tucker pushed for shorter hours at the park.

“Even though, unfortunately, Corey Jones was shot, you know, around four something, after 7 o’clock is night time. So you want to really close it when it’s night,” said Tucker.

Now, the park is only open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and closed on weekends.

“Right now we do not have a date that we’re going to open the park back up on Saturday and Sunday,” said Tucker. “We are still on Monday through Friday.”

Six months later, 44-year-old Andrea Ellis was also shot in the same area while protecting her three-year-old niece. Nearly one year after Jones was killed, Tucker says they’re about to implement even more safety measures. She says high-resolution cameras to be installed at the park.

“Carver Park received a large amount because of the concern for our citizen’s safety,” said Tucker. “So it will be like Fort Knox here at Carver Park.” She also adds, “It is the gang violence that’s going in our community. But I have faith in our law enforcement that we will put a stop to this crime.”

“I feel like if people are going to commit a crime, they’re going to commit a crime,” said Columbus resident Ayana Wilson. “The cameras aren’t really going to stop anything.”

Some say they believe the cameras will help, but they’re not entirely sure.

