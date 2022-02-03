Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CDC: 2 dead from Listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads

Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.(CNN, FDA, CDC)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak has sickened 17 people and resulted in 13 hospitalizations across 13 states.

The recall began at the end of December.

It affects products with “best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.

While the recalled products are all produced by Dole, they were sold under several different brands.

Visit www.cdc.gov/listeria to see that list.

The CDC says you should throw away or return the products and also clean out refrigerators or other surfaces that came into contact with them.

The agency is also investigating a separate Listeria outbreak tied to Fresh Express packaged salads.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at Columbus gas station
33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.
Muscogee County coroner seeking family of pedestrian fatally struck by car
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
Uptown Columbus announces 9th annual Spring Food Truck Festival

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
President Biden unveiled new plans in New York on Thursday aimed at reducing gun violence...
Biden unveils new plan to reduce gun violence
Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription