CPD holds press conference discussing weekend’s special operation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community can expect to see more police special operations like the one that happened this past weekend.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon made those comments during a press conference Wednesday afternoon about his Crime Suppression Detail where officers arrested nearly 60 people from Friday through Sunday.

The chief is making it clear that CPD and Georgia State Patrol will be doing this again. The timing of the special operations by police are meant to be kept secretive.

The chief and the mayor say not only will police do their jobs to arrest violent offenders, but they are also calling on the community to help in this effort. They mentioned specifically teachers, clergy, mental health professionals and businesses to assist them in bringing calm to the community once again.

”Education is a very strong component, being able to move forward in life,” said Police Chief Freddie Blackmon. “We need our clergy to continue to keep individuals lifted and understanding and communicating to them that there is a better way other than taking part in criminal activities.”

Mayor Skip Henderson, the Columbus city Manager, and acting District attorney were all on hand at Wednesday’s press conference along with state troopers.

Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry saying the DA’s office stands with the city and doing their part to make sure people are prosecuted for their crimes. And if justice is served, they will send you to prison.

We know 59 people were arrested during this detail this past weekend. We also wanted to know how may gang members were also taken off the streets. Chief Blackmon says they are still working to identify those people.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.