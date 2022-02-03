CrimeStoppers offers $2,500 reward for information leading to arrest of officer assault suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a suspect after he struck an officer with his vehicle.

On Feb. 2, an Opelika officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger on Enterprise Drive regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck the officer with the vehicle.

The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen from Smiths Station. Allen is described as bald with a beard, and unknown clothing description at this time. Allen also has multiple identifiable neck tattoos. Allen’s vehicle was found in the Auburn area.

Allen is wanted for charges of first degree assault, failure to render aid, and multiple felony charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Allen, please immediately call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).

