Exclusive contract pushes out local Lee Co. trash pick up services

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Some local trash services will be going out of business in Lee County. This is all because of the changes happening to the trash pick up services.

ViroTek Services is one of the three trash pick-up services in the area.

The owner is fighting to keep his business up and running.

“The mental challenges that the commission has caused on me and my family has been hard to deal with on a daily basis,” said Willy Philpot, owner of ViroTek Services. “The sleepless nights and my anxiety has worsen.”

Philpot has been picking up trash in Lee County for eight years.

However, according to the new exclusive contract offered to arrow disposal services, they won’t be serving the county for long.

“America is not, America is supposed to be the land of the free the home of the brave and by them dictating who can service your home is outrageous to me,” said Philpot.

Some people who get this service done are unhappy with the county’s decision.

One woman says the decision doesn’t sit right with her.

“These people have worked really hard to get their business to the point they have today,” said the resident who didn’t want to be identified.

In a previous story, the county said the exclusive contract with Arrow Disposal Services, of Abbeville Alabama, is a solution to the long overdue issue of residents hauling trash to trash dumping sites.

Philpot says, in June 2021, he was told that his customers who wanted to remain with him would be exempt from the county’s curbside trash pick up.

With the start date of Arrow Disposal Services less than a month away, he is worried he won’t be able to provide for his family and he wants a response from the county.

“They are taking away the right for me as a local business owner to provide for my family and provide a good service to the people,” said Philpot.

Having reached out many times during commission meetings and sending emails, Philpot says he doesn’t know what else to do.

“Everybody in here can go home to their family without having no worry in the world, but my family has to start over and by him doing that and cutting my mic off,” Philpot expressed. “I hope everybody can see how they are treating local businesses in Lee County.”

News Leader 9 reached out to Arrow Disposal Services and the Lee County attorney and Commission Office for a comment on the decision, but we haven’t heard back.

