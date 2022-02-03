Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Exclusive contract pushes out local Lee Co. trash pick up services

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Some local trash services will be going out of business in Lee County. This is all because of the changes happening to the trash pick up services.

ViroTek Services is one of the three trash pick-up services in the area.

The owner is fighting to keep his business up and running.

“The mental challenges that the commission has caused on me and my family has been hard to deal with on a daily basis,” said Willy Philpot, owner of ViroTek Services. “The sleepless nights and my anxiety has worsen.”

Philpot has been picking up trash in Lee County for eight years.

However, according to the new exclusive contract offered to arrow disposal services, they won’t be serving the county for long.

“America is not, America is supposed to be the land of the free the home of the brave and by them dictating who can service your home is outrageous to me,” said Philpot.

Some people who get this service done are unhappy with the county’s decision.

One woman says the decision doesn’t sit right with her.

“These people have worked really hard to get their business to the point they have today,” said the resident who didn’t want to be identified.

In a previous story, the county said the exclusive contract with Arrow Disposal Services, of Abbeville Alabama, is a solution to the long overdue issue of residents hauling trash to trash dumping sites.

Philpot says, in June 2021, he was told that his customers who wanted to remain with him would be exempt from the county’s curbside trash pick up.

With the start date of Arrow Disposal Services less than a month away, he is worried he won’t be able to provide for his family and he wants a response from the county.

“They are taking away the right for me as a local business owner to provide for my family and provide a good service to the people,” said Philpot.

Having reached out many times during commission meetings and sending emails, Philpot says he doesn’t know what else to do.

“Everybody in here can go home to their family without having no worry in the world, but my family has to start over and by him doing that and cutting my mic off,” Philpot expressed. “I hope everybody can see how they are treating local businesses in Lee County.”

News Leader 9 reached out to Arrow Disposal Services and the Lee County attorney and Commission Office for a comment on the decision, but we haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crew on the scene saw four police, including one detective, at the Chevron on the corner of...
1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.
Muscogee County coroner seeking family of pedestrian fatally struck by car
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
Two women robbed, one sexually assaulted in Lanett

Latest News

Former coworker reacts to new road being named after fallen Auburn officer
Former coworker reacts to new road being named after fallen Auburn officer
Former coworker reacts to new road being named after fallen Auburn officer
Auburn mural application denied
Exclusive contract pushes out local Lee County trash pick up services
Exclusive contract pushes out local Lee County trash pick up services